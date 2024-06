The Cyprus police has issued a warning about the fact that some roads could be suddenly closed on account of the Emir of Qatar’s official Cypriot visit.

What is special about these is that no announcement shall be made prior to closure, primarily to preserve the security of the emir and his delegate.

The police have apologized for the inconvenience caused to the public in advance, but is also requesting them to comply with the police and co-operate in what is a temporary situation.