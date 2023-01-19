SCHOOL ATTACKED IN LIMASSOL

A secondary school in Limassol was attacked and vandalized.

The attackers – a group of youths, threw firecrackers, Molotov cocktails, and smoke bombs. They also attacked a parked car nearby with the same weapons, which caught fire but was extinguished by a civilian before it could spread.

The Police arrived on the scene not long after the disturbance had started – they immediately uncovered the fact that the group was led by some senior school students, who had enlisted the help of some outsiders.

The group fled the scene by the time the officers reached the location. Investigation is currently underway.