SECOND SUSPECT ARRESTED IN OROKLINI ATTEMPTED MURDER

Another suspect has been arrested in the attempted murder case in Oroklini.

The Police has arrested a man, 34 in Famagusta, and are currently searching further connected with said suspect.

They have also issued an arrest warrant for another man, 35, who was initially reported missing.

Prior to this, another man, 31, was put in custody for 8 days. He admitted being involved in the case, despite initially claiming that he did not know anything.

The case in question had a moving car with three passengers being attacked by (then) unknown gunmen.

Passengers included two men, aged 42 and 40, along with a 6-year-old boy.