SEARCH FOR MISSING DIVER CONTINUES

Professionals are still on the lookout to find the diver who went missing from the Larnaca coast.

The diver in question initially went under water near the shipwreck in Zenobia in the morning with their partner, but did not come back to the surface with them.

The partner reported the diver missing, whereupon the authorities were notified, and the Larnaca Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (LSRCC) immediately activated their “Nearchos” protocol for search & rescue missions.

The LSRCC says that investigations are still underway but have no results thus far.