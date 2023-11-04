POLICE ARREST 2 FOR SERBIAN NATIONAL’S DEATH

The Cyprus Police have remanded two people over the death of the Serbian national who had been run over on the road.

The Police say that the incident will be assumed as a case of manslaughter.

The arrested, aged 39 and 28, allegedly got into a fight with the Serbian man, 29, on the footpath near seafront pub.

While both the accused have admitted the confrontation, they are both denying having any involvement in his death.

The victim was run over by a car at 3:00 AM in the morning, and was confirmed Dead-On-Arrival the moment he reached Limassol general hospital.