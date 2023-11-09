UNIVERSITY OF CYPRUS FEATURED AMONG THE BEST WORLDWIDE

The University of Cyprus (UCY) has received the honor of being featured in the top universities worldwide list issued by the Times Higher Education international ranking.

The organization ranks universities by their capabilities and advancement in science.

The UCY announced the news in a press release, elaborating how it is one of the world’s best universities in 9 (out of 11) fields in science.

Precisely speaking, the UCY stands between the ranks of 201 and 250 in health, clinical and education; between 301 and 400 in psychology, between 401 and 500 in social sciences, computer science, physical science, humanities and the arts and humanities, social sciences, physical sciences and computer science; between 501 and 600 in engineering; and between 601 and 800 in economics and business.

This development arrives the University being included the ranks between 501 and 600 overall among various universities all over the world by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.