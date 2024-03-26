TROODOS MOUNTAINS BURIED UNDER SNOW

Cyprus’ Troodos Mountain ranges are buried under snow due to recent heavy snowfall.

In the central square, the depth of the snow measures to around 27 centimeters, making the landscape look like the clichéd Christmas snow-laden scene.

Contributing to the situation is “Dawn.” a low-pressure system consisting of both temporarily and partly cloudy skies that permeate all over the region.

The meteorological department predicts that the weather in the next few days would have the same type of weather, along with isolated rain showers and possible occurrence of a storm – especially in the mountainous and south-eastern regions. Mountains on a higher altitude might even see some snow.