The Nordic country of Sweden has closed its embassy located in Beirut due to safety concerns.

However, the embassy is not closed for good – it will be moved to the island nation of Cyprus.

Tobias Billstrom, the Foreign Minister of Sweden has made an announcement of the development, saying how the country’s embassy in Lebanon shall be closed temporarily.

For now, this closure will apply to August, with a possibility of extension to the following months – depending on the peripheral conditions.