WORKERS’ STRIKE AT THE CYPRUS BROADCAST CORPORATION

All operations at the Cyprus Broadcast Corporation (CyBC) shall cease for 60 minutes, starting at 2000 hours local time – as workers are protesting against the non-payment of pensions for those who retired post-January 2023.

Sek & Peo – the trade unions who announced the strike, also made the decision on the date and time, coinciding it with the main news broadcast timing.

They also sent the employees’ grievances in writing to the labor, interior and finance ministers, along with the Office of the President.

Sek & Peo have warned that should they not get a solution soon, they will take additional measures.