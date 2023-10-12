5 ISRAELI NATIONALS ARRESTED FOR ASSAULTING A WOMAN

The police in Cyprus have arrested 5 men – all between the ages of nineteen and twenty, on the basis of a complaint by a tourist from Britain.

The tourist, a woman, aged 20 told the police that the men sexually assaulted her in a hotel room.

They have already been produced before the district court in Paralimni, where they were remanded in custody for 8 days, while the preliminary investigation is underway.

Once the police got a testimony from a witness, they formally arrested the group.

Further investigation, including medical examinations of both the accuser and the accused is currently underway.