APARTMENT FIRE IN ENGOMI; NO DEATHS REPORTED

An apartment fire occurred on the third-floor of an apartment in Engomi after an oil heater caught on fire on its terrace.

It started with the Cyprus Fire Department receiving a report in the morning about the fire in the residential building in Nicosia. All residents were evacuated to ensure safety.

Immediately, a hydraulic telescopic platform and three fire engines were dispatched to combat the fire.

It took a little over 60 mins to bring the fire under control. However, by this time, much of the paint in the verandahs was damaged due to the smoke. No deaths or injuries were reported.

That was a busy day in general, since the fire department responded to over thirty-two incidents within the span of 48 hours. Fourteen of them were fire-related.