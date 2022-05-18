BULGARIAN INVESTMENT FIRM INVESTS IN CYPRIOT ECOMMERCE STARTUP

Bulgarian investment firm HR Capital has announced its investment in Cyprus-based startup, QCommerce.

The investment, worth a total of 150,000 Euros, will be offered as a convertible loan for a period of 12 months.

QCommerce helps develop technology solutions to facilitate the swiftness and efficiency of orders for food, beverages, and other consumable items. The company is the creator and owner of the mobile app PopMarket, which facilitates express deliveries.

This new announcement comes after HRC’s investment in eBag.bg, an online local grocery shop based in Bulgaria.

The investment company has also made investments in OhmniLabs (a US artificial intelligence startup), The Recursive (a digital news outlet), and Releva (an analytics platform to monitor domestic revenue).