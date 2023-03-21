THEFT OF THOUSANDS FROM PETROL STATION IN POLIS

Over €3,000 were stolen from a petrol station in Polis Chrysochous.

Michalis Nikolaou, a spokesperson for the Cyprus police released a statement, which said that initially the owner of the station had reported his alarm going off late in the evening.

He later went to his workplace to see the glass doors shattered, €300 missing from the cash register, some bank documents, cheques as well as €3,000 euros, which was kept in a leather bag.

According to CCTV footage, the door was broken by a car which rammed into it, being driven by a man wearing a hood.

The Police later identified that the car in question had been as stolen from Paphos in January. They found it abandoned outside Yiolou.

The vehicle is currently being examined to gather further evidence.