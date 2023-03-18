7 WHALES SHOW UP DEAD ON CYPRUS SHORES

7 whales showed up dead on the shoreline of the northern coast of the island nation of Cyprus.

Yet another 3 dead whales from the same whale species were found washed up in the eastern side of Turkish Cyprus.

This the largest large-scale deaths of whales of the same species in Cyprus, which occasionally sees whales despite them not being common in the area.

All of the dead whales belonged to the Cuvier’s beaked whale species (scientific name: Ziphius cavirostris) – famous for having the capacity to dive larger depths and go on longer than other mammals.

According to a statement by Ioannis Ioannou, an official of the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research, an autopsy of the whales is being done to determine the cause of death.

The last such incident happened in 2022, although that involved one animal.