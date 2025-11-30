TOURISM ONCE AGAIN ON THE RISE IN CYPRUS

Cyprus is once again witnessing a boom in tourism, and its resulting revenue.

The month of August saw over 581 million euros worth of revenue coming in – more than fourteen percent from August 2024.

In the meantime, the island nation earned €2.47 billion revenue for travels between January to August 2025, which is more than 16.5% from the same time period in 2024.

The number of visitors have also increased significantly, from over 555,000 arrivals in August 2024 to 602,000 arrivals in August 2025.

Tourists in 2025 are also spending more than their 2024 counterparts. The average spend is €966 per tourist. The largest group of visitors – British nationals spent about €113 daily. Other major spenders include Israeli nations (€152 per day), and Polish tourists (€96 per day).

As a result of the boom, resorts and hotels are also enjoying more bookings and higher earnings. Pancyprian Federation of Leisure Facility Owners’ President Neophytos Thrasyvoulou stated that several hotels already reported being more than 80% occupied as early as September – which gave the industry at large great hope/

Thrasyvoulou emphasized on how support programs should be implemented for those running and working in the tourism industry so that business operations run smoothly and employees and staff’s employment sticks.