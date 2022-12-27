TREE WEEK CELEBRATED IN CYPRUS

In what is being considered a great move towards preserving the environment, The Forestry Department of Cyprus organized ‘Tree Week’ – to spread awareness and better practice of conservation.

The week-long event kicked off with a distribution of free saplings to the local residents.

Costas Kades, the Agricultural minister of Cyprus, who was at the event held at Agios Dometios’ School, gave a speech, emphasizing on how everyone should work for a greener and more sustainable future.

He further mentioned the various benefits that come with conserving forests, environmental and otherwise.

The week will see several of such events being held all over the island nation.