MAN WANTED BY POLICE FOR SELLING HIS FRIEND’S CAR

The Cyprus Police is on the lookout for a man who has committed fraud by wrongful representation.

According to Michael Nicolaou, a spokesman for the Paphos Police, the case in question was brought to them by a man, 38, who is the real owner of the vehicle.

He lodged a complaint with the police, claiming that he had given the car to his friend for safekeeping while going abroad for holiday – only to return and find it sold.

He claims that when he returned back, his friend started to hesitate and made unnecessary delays in giving back the vehicle.

He then reported the matter to the police – early investigation revealed that his friend had in fact sold the vehicle to another party.

Since then, the police have been on the lookout for this man – there is an active arrest warrant against him.

The value of the car is estimated to be approximately 10,000 Euros.