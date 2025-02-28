TUPPERWARE CYPRUS SHUTS DOWN AS OPERATIONS CEASE GLOBALLY

Tupperware, the staple of many households has shut down in Cyprus, marking the end of its decades long dominance in the household consumer sector.

The development comes after the now-bankrupt company decided to rescind its license for selling its products all over Europe.

The company originally filed for bankruptcy in September 2024 on account of increasing debt and liquidity issues, and informed its Cypriot of such in its announcement.

The household brand first opened its doors in Cyprus in 1966 and has enjoyed popularity in households for its high-quality products and direct method of sales and marketing.

The company’s farewell announcement thanks both workers and customers, while assuring the latter that the remaining products in stock shall stay available to be purchased.

Originally founded in 1946 by Earl Tupper, the company came into the spotlight due to the famous ‘Wonderlier Bowl’ introduced after the second world war. Other products soon followed, and became popular due to them being light in weight yet highly durable and air-tight.

Tupperware introduced its famous ‘home demo’ in 1948 after being spurred by its lack of popularity in supermarkets. The system worked so well that they had withdrawn from supermarkets entirely, instead focusing on their demo format.