TURKEY’S FOREIGN MINISTER ACCUSING CYPRUS OF BLOCKING THEIR RAPPORT WITH EU

Hakan Fidan, the Foreign Minister of Turkey, has accused Cyprus of blocking the growing rapport between the European Union and Turkey.

While speaking in Brussels, Belgium, at NATO, Fidan said that Cyprus and Greece together were blocking the progression of relations between the Middle Eastern nation and the EU.

He further explained how the two countries’ actions are behaving in a way that’s stalling relations between the two.

He said that everyone he speaks with complains about the Greek Cypriot authorities, and that their behavior is causing great obstruction between the EU and Turkey. However, he did not give any further details.

Fidan also spoke about how quick and solid steps need to be taken to jumpstart EU accession. Steps include reversing certain decisions taken in 2019. This is a direct referral to the European Parliament suspending Turkey’s accession over issues of law, freedom of media and state of human rights in the country.

According to Fidan, it is imperative to remove blockages and reopen chapters that have been in limbo. He emphasized recent conversations with top European Union officers such as Kaja Kallas, the High Representative, and Marta Kos, the Enlargement Commissioner. Topics covered in said discussion include visa expansion, Turkish European banking operations, modernizing the EU-Turkey Customs Union, and visa liberalization.