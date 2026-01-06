MARIUPOL-BASED GREEK VILLAGES RESETTLED IN CYPRUS

Greek villages like Sartana, based in Mariupol, Ukraine, have been resettled in Cyprus. Residents of the village are well on their way to finding suitable work and integrating themselves into the larger community.

Ukrinform says that the initiative was made by Serhiy Nizhynskyi, the ambassador of Ukraine in Cyprus.

Cyprus’ Interior Ministry has revealed that Cyprus has a total of thirty-three thousand Ukrainians, and around twenty-four thousands of them came after the war and have a temporary protection status.

Nizhynskyi called the move a great step in relocating people who will easily adjust to a place physically far, but culturally near. He also said that being from Ukraine, they will not waste the chance they have received and will get themselves gainfully employed and integrated as fast as possible.

Nizhynskyi also spoke about whether this move would lead to them losing their Ukrainian identity and citizenship. He said that this depends entirely upon them, and they may choose either path.

This development comes on the heels of the opening of the ‘Ukrainian House’ – a place where Ukrainians can meet, exchange ideas and celebrate their culture.