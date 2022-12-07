TWO ARRESTED FOR STEALING WALLET

Petty crimes have steadily been on the rise in Cyprus, and the latest incident only proves this to be true.

In this particular incident, a man lost his wallet at a Paphos fruit market.

He approached the police to report the incident, who then investigated the matter. Upon checking the closed-circuit feed, they found two women taking the lost wallet, and not returning the same to any authorities.

The police then released the photos of the women caught in the footage, and released them to the press.

Soon enough, the two women were identified – a mother-daughter duo from Bulgaria living in the island nation. Later on, the women were found and arrested, based on the belief that they intended to keep the wallet, along with its content for themselves.

The two will be brought before the Paphos District Court for a hearing of their case.