DOZENS OF DRIVERS BOOKED BY PAPHOS POLICE

Paphos police has booked more than a dozen drivers, primarily on grounds of driving above the prescribed speed, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Over 49 drivers that were charged, over 19 were charged for driving under the influence, while one each was charged for being under the influence of drugs, and possessing drugs.

The Paphos police also revealed that there have been some other charges, such as businesses operating without the appropriate licenses.

For instance, two business’s musical instruments were taken away on grounds of noise pollution. Yet four others were charged for operating without a license.