CYPRUS NOW AT 21ST PLACE IN GENDER EQUALITY

Cyprus has jumped one place ahead to land at the 21st place in the European Institute for Gender Equality’s (EIGE) rankings.

The ranking list, which is annually published in the Gender Equality Index (published by the EIGE) had the island nation scoring 60.7 out of 100 total.

According to a statement by Josie Christodoulou, the Commissioner for Gender Equality, the Index is a necessary instrument to help improve issues pertaining gender equality.

She further added that while the island nation (and the European Union at large) has seen significant progress, there has been made on gender equality, there are several strides yet to be made when it comes to achieving true equality.