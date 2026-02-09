UPTICK IN PETROL SALES IN CYPRUS IN DECEMBER

Sales of petrol and petrol-related products in the island nation of Cyprus has seen an uptick of around 4.9% in December 2025, in comparison to sales in the same month in 2024.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), an increase in sales of aviation and marine fuels led to the sale of over 123,274 tons of it.

Marine gasoil saw the highest uptick, surging by 76.3%, while aviation-specific kerosene sales rose by 23.6%. Sales of asphalt, heating gasoil, motor gas and diesel rose by 51.4%, 10.9%, 7.5%, and 6.1%, respectively.

There were certain declines too – sales of light fuel oil, heavy fuel oil, and LPG fell by 82.8%, 34.9% and 0.6%, respectively.

On the flip side, sales via gas stations also saw an uptick of 5.7% compared to the previous year.