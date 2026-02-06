MAN IN POLICE CUSTODY FOR STEALING A MOTORBIKE AND ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER

Cyprus Police have arrested a man for stealing a motorcycle and several assault-related offences, including assaulting an officer of the law.

The matter started with the police getting a tip on an unidentified individual using a motorbike that has been reported as stolen days prior.

The individual who made the tip at first tried to approach and delay the man, only to be attacked and threatened with a knife.

Once the police arrived, the man tried to attack the complainant as well as his friend, which led he police to arrest him. The man did not stop at this and assaulted the officers on scene.

The police did a full body search, where they found a knife.

The man, aged 25, shall be produced before court soon