WATER SHORTAGE REPORTED IN PAPHOS

Many areas in Paphos reported shortage of water on account of the damage caused to the main pipeline supplying water to Paphos and its suburbs,

The pipeline, which is situated upwards of Yeroskipou, attracted a team from the Water Development Department to mitigate the situation.

Harris Kasioulis, Paphos Water Development Department’s District Engineer explained to the Cyprus News Agency how the damage affected not just Paphos but also the nearby areas of Akamas, along with Lemba and Chlorakas communities.

He also mentioned that since the damage has occurred on the deeper end, the restoration works will also be complicated and shall take time, despite the mitigation team working on it from the moment it was detected.

The damaged took almost a day and half to be fully repaired, after which water supply was gradually restored.

Charalambos Pittokopitis, the Governor of Paphos District visited the site and explained that the damage was caused to the pipeline being blocked by a soil block.

The pipeline in question is responsible for transporting over thirty-thousand cubic meters of water daily – and supplies more than 2/3rds of the area’s overall consumption.