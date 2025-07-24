FATHER DIES ON THE OCCASION OF HIS OWN SON’S WEDDING

A father died while attending his own son’s destination wedding in Cyprus’ Paphos district.

The man’s family has set up a page on fundraising platform GoFundMe to raise money to be able to bring his body to the United Kingdom.

His family has described him as a “very loved & missed” man who was a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, & friend.

The GoFundMe page also contained the details of the circumstances, explaining how the man, Named John, unexpectedly passed away. The page also mentioned how he was enjoying time with his family and friends when he passed, and while that is extremely sad, they hold some solace in the fact that he spent his last moments being happy.

Finally, the support of all near and dear were sought for the family to be able to afford the unexpected high cost of taking John’s body back to England for his funeral.

This was followed by several pictures and John and his family, and of the family preparing to leave for the wedding.

Several users proceeded to share the GoFundMe page on popular social media platform Facebook.

So far, over 3,000 GBP out of the target 10,000 GBP has been raised.

Several people have commented and expressed their grief – both on the fundraising page and on social media.