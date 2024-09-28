WOMAN ARRESTED FOR THEFT

Current Events

A woman has been awarded a 5-day remand for having stolen over €40,000 from a Paphos department store.

The woman, aged 45, had been arrested the week prior, according to a statement by Michalis Nikolaou, chief of the Paphos police.

Chief Nikolaou said that the store’s owner made a report to the Police, claiming a cash shortage worth €38,831 from their receipts.

Preliminary investigations itself revealed that a woman, a former employee of the store had done the deed, and immediately issued an arrest warrant.

Further investigation by the CID in Paphos is currently underway.

