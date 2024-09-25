ASYLUM APPLICATIONS DRAMATICALLY REDUCE IN CYPRUS

For the first time in years, Cyprus is seeing a major drop in first-time applications from asylum seekers.

In a surprising 80% decrease from the month prior, Eurostat has revealed that the rate of applications has dropped to 29.9 for every 100,000 people.

While this is still the highest rate in the EU, the drop indicates a trend that should help reduce this.

The European Union saw 76,795 asylum applications, 5% less than the number in May 2023.

The rate drop in Cyprus is the largest one in all of the European Union, demonstrating a change in the asylum situation.

Germany is the current leader in this regard, accounting for over twenty four percent of the total number of applications, while the largest percentage of applications come from Syrian nationals.

Cyprus received over thirty-five applications from sole minors, a high rate albeit one much lower than the 125 in May and 160 in the month of April.

As of May 2024, Cyprus had 29,920 applications for asylum.