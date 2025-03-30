RAINS BEGIN IN CYPRUS

Rain has arrived in Cyprus.

Residents are expected to see skies filled with clouds, along with localized showers multiple times a day. Some thunderstorms might also occur.

Sleet and/or snow is expected to occur on higher terrains.

Winds are expected to stay light to moderate and will flow from north-east to south-east. This can make the seas somewhat rougher.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 9°C in mountainous areas and 16°C inland and in coastal areas.

During the night, the showers might continue – and particularly in the coasts. The wind will be at moderate speed of 4 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures at this time can reach 3°C in the mountainous regions, 6°C inland and 9°C in the coastal areas.