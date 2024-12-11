YELLOW WARNING ISSUED DUE TO WINDS AND SNOW

Cyprus’ Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning due to the ongoing strong winds.

Details of the warning reveal that Cyprus will face strong winds of over 7-8 on the Beaufort scale in the coastal areas and 6-7 everywhere else on the island.

Another yellow warning was issued for incoming storms, which has since been withdrawn.

Expected situations include clouds, some localized showers, a potential temperature drop inland, and some snowfall in the mountainous areas.

Larger quantities of snow and rains are expected to continue through the night and well into the coming week. The temperature is then expected to rise but shall still remain at lesser-than-average levels.

To maintain safety, the Cypriot Civil Defense services have asked people to remove any and all objects that the winds could blow away, including holiday season decorations.