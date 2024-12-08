NEARLY HALF OF ALL WOMEN IN CYPRUS AFFECTED BY VIOLENCE, SAYS STUDY

A joint study has revealed the shocking statistic of nearly half of all Cypriot women being victims of violence.

The study, done by the collaborative efforts of the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE), the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) and Eurostat, revealed that this distressing average stands higher than those of other EU countries.

According to the study, roughly 44.5 percent of women in Cyprus are victims of partner-initiated sexual, psychological and/or physical violence.

This is far higher than the European Union 31.8 percent average.

Cyprus also scored higher on being sexually harassed in the workplace, with over 39.9 percent having reported being victims, as opposed to the 30.8 percent EU average.