PAPHOS CRIPPLED BY STORM, FLOODS

The island nation of Cyprus was hit by a huge storm that caused widespread disruption to life and work.

The storm, which hit Paphos by around 5:30 PM in the evening, brought with it hail, rain and strong wind forces, causing major damage in the area.

The storm caused a lot of littering, with the streets filled with hail and the remains of several trees.

Because of this, many vehicles were forced to stop in the midst of the road.

The storm also caused damage to property as many streets were completely flooded.

The storm also affected Limassol – as the strong winds uprooted trees and caused the fire department to work on overdrive.