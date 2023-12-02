YOUNG MAN ON SCOOTER RUN OVER BY VEHICLE

A young man riding a scooter was run over by a vehicle.

The young man, aged 17, was riding his scooter between Chlorakas and Coral Bay when a car ran him over.

The car in question left the hotel car park and moved into the road, which is how it hit the scooter.

The injured man was taken to Paphos General Hospital’s A&E wing, where doctors treated his broken left femur and tended to his various injuries. He is expected to recover.

The police in Paphos are currently making their investigation into the matter.