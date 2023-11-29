POLICE MAKES LARGE ARREST FOR ILLEGAL EMPLOYMENT

The Cyprus Police has announced that they have arrested twelve people for living and working in Cyprus illegally.

The arrests, which happened as part of a police raid of three properties in their campaign against illegal staying and working, was done in cooperation with the immigration services of Cyprus.

The police found eleven individuals working in catering services, and a twelfth staying in the country illegally.

The employers of all three places were told by officials from the labor office that they will be fined for employing undeclared workers.