2 ARRESTED FOR STEALING A WOMAN’S BELONGINGS

The police in Limassol have arrested two people, aged 17 and 21 for stealing an elderly woman’s belongings. They have been charged with residence theft and felony conspiracy.

According to the police, the woman, aged 82 complained to the police about how she was sitting at home when a young man came outside her door and requested some water to drink.

The woman welcomed him and went to her kitchen to retrieve said water and gave it to the young man.

A few moments after he left, however, she found several of her personal items, including jewelry, money and documents to not be there.