2 INDIAN NATIONALS ARRESTED FOR SELLING HEROIN IN PUBLIC TOILETS

Two Indian nationals were arrested by the Limassol Narcotic Squad, after being caught selling heroin in public.

The information on the drugs, which were being sold in the public lavatories of Heroes Square, were picked up by Narcotic Squad, which then set up a sting that led to the arrest of the two men.

The police initially arrested an Indian, aged 23, whose movements and behaviors portrayed being under the influence of drugs. A quick inspection showed that he had two empty heroin syringes with him.

They then went on to inspect the toilets, where they found two other men, aged 24 and 29. They collectively had 17 grams of heroin in 15 packets, along with a precision ruler.

The men initially claimed that it was for personal use, but confessed the truth under interrogation.