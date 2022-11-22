POPE FRANCIS AND PRESIDENT DISCUSS IMPORTANT WORLD TOPICS

Pope Francis and President Anastasiades’ meeting at the Vatican involved the discussion of a number of important topics in the world.

The President of the island nation, who went to the Vatican to meet with the Pope, was welcomed at the Apostolic Palace, and initially met with Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Cardinal.

A government announcement revealed that issued discussed between them include the Lebanese and Sri Lankan Crisis, climate change, migration pressures, the Ukraine war, and of course the Cyprus issue.

It was decided that a Vatican embassy and a Vicarage will be established in Cyprus, on land owned by the state.

Additionally, the Pope announced that President Anastasiades will be awarded the Order of Pius