3 ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO BURGLAR INCIDENT IN PAPHOS

Paphos police have arrested 3 people and subsequently broken up a group of thieves who had been robbing churches in Paphos.

The 3 people – each aged 16, 20 and 21 are all foreign nationals.

In the meantime, the police continue to search for another man, aged 44 – who is regarded as the operation’s brain.

According to the police, they have made successful links between them and fifteen other thefts and burglaries from a host of chapels and churches all over Paphos.

Stolen items include money and religious objects.