CYPRUS CONSIDERING LOWERING SPEED LIMIT

In a bid to improve the safety levels in Cyprus, the Public Works Department of Cyprus has presented a study strongly suggesting reducing the current speed limit from 50 kilometers per hour to 30 kilometers per hour.

They are recommending the speed limit be applied to certain urban areas to begin, so that they can reduce pollution levels and lower accident numbers.

Specifically, the Public Works Department recommends the lowered speed limit be put into effect in Larnaca, Limassol and Nicosia. They plan to speak with Alexis Vafeades, the transport minister so that the Road Safety Council can take their suggestions into consideration.

This development in Cyprus is in line with similar initiatives being taken in European countries in their bid to reduce current speed limits.

Currently, the idea has support from the Cypriot Traffic Police.