MORE AIRBNBS BEING BOOKED IN CYPRUS

The rising number of booked Airbnbs – according to the startup itself, over 6700 accommodations with services and over thirty thousand ones with do-your-own-catering options have been booked so far.

According to Marios Tsianakas, the Tourism Ministry Officer, the island nation has seen a gradual increase in total rooms booked – and especially with self-catering options.

According to Tsianakas, this is a growing trend all across Europe – especially among the younger crowd who want to save on accommodation and maintain as much flexibility as possible.

Also, part of the trend are cheaper flights, which make for a more attractive package overall.

Tsianakas remarked that this has a positive effect overall, since the added flexibility allows travelers to spend on a variety of things, such as more travel, rental transportation and restaurant dining.