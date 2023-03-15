CYPRUS AND LEBANON SIGN MILITARY COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Cyprus and Lebanon have recently signed a military cooperation to increase teamwork and expertise between the two nations.

According to a statement by the Lebanese Armed Forces, Cypriot Army’s Colonel Loukas Hadjikonstantas and Lebanese Armed Forces’ Deputy Chief of Staff (Planning) Youssef Haddad signed the agreement in Cyprus itself.

Overall, the objective of the agreement is to improve mutual cooperation in all sorts of military operations which include (but are not limited to) infrastructure protection, emergency and/or joint operations, search and rescue and sea and air operations.

This agreement functions as a continuation of sorts for the one signed in 2021.