ACCIDENT LEAVES 59-YEAR-OLD WOMAN IN HOSPITAL

A major traffic accident that occurred this morning in Limassol has left a 59-year-old woman in critical condition.

The accident in question, which took place at Promachon Eleftherias street involved a car hitting said woman, who at that time was crossing the road.

The woman, who was gravely injured on spot was first transferred to the Limassol general hospital. But she was later admitted to the Nicosia general hospital on account of her critical condition.

Investigation of the accident is currently underway. The Limassol traffic police is appealing to people to contact them if they have any useful information about the accident.