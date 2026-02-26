AMAZON EYEING CYPRUS AS POTENTIAL NEW TECH ZONE

A team of specialists from tech giant Amazon is going to Cyprus to launch a test program for satellite internet, amid speculation that the island nation is being considered as a potential location.

This was announced in the Deputy Ministers? press release, where Nicodemos Damianou and Irene Piki shared the outcome of the Cypriot President?s US visit. President Christodoulides and select ministers, along with investment officers, visited several US cities such as Houston, San Francisco and New York and pitched Cyprus as an ideal destination for energy, tech and shipping.

The group from Cyprus held several meetings and two roundtables with tech mammoths such as Tenstorrent, Nvidia, Google, Plug and Play, OpenAI, and, of course, Amazon.

Piki also spoke about Nvidia helping Cyprus get its first supercomputer, which expectedly will go live in the month of June. Once installed, the supercomputer will massively improve the country?s computing capacity, which would help with things like research and emergency response.