HEART DISEASE IS THE MAIN CAUSE OF DEATHS IN CYPRUS, SAYS HEALTH MINISTER

Neophytos Charalambides, the Health Minister of Cyprus, said that heart diseases are the main cause of death in people in Cyprus.

Charalambides spoke on the topic at the conference, where he stated that while instances of heart diseases have reduced a lot, they still make up the largest percentage of causes of death.

According to him, the percentage, which was previously 40%, has slid down to almost twenty-four.

Meanwhile, 87% of fatalities include those over the age of sixty-five.

Specifically, the most common issues are strokes, heart failure and arterial blockages.

Charalambides emphasizes that several of these issues and subsequent deaths caused by them can easily be prevented by eliminating ill habits and direct intervention in problem areas. For instance, having a balanced diet, avoiding smoking, and regular exercise can go a long way in reducing the risk factors.

This comes soon after the Health Minister announced the European Union-wide ?safe hearts? plan – an initiative that aims to aptly diagnose, monitor, and treat heart diseases within the region.

Admiring the initiative, he emphasized how health policies need to be centered around the people they serve, and should include both treatment and prevention, along with unfettered access to the supply of medicines and medical equipment.

Charalambides also said that the Cypriot government has created its own strategy to help people manage their heart-related health issues, and that it will be applied soon.