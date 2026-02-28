POLICE OFFICER IN TROUBLE FOR ALLEGEDLY GIVING HIS PHONE TO LARNACA SHOOTING SUSPECT

A Larnaca CID police officer shall be produced in Larnaca?s district court for giving his cellphone to a suspect involved in the Larnaca shooting.

The officer was arrested by the police?s Internal Affairs, who levied several charges against him, including abusing trust and power, bribery, neglecting duty, letting a cellphone into a police cell, fraud, disobeying the law, corruption and more.

According to them, the CID officer gave his cellphone to the suspect, a Cypriot man aged 49, while he was guarding holding cells at Larnaca Police Station.

The detained man, who is suspected to be the leader of a gang which demanded protection payments from a Grigori Afxentiou Avenue-based businessman, made several calls.

Internal affairs also found that the officer had done this multiple times.

The incident in question is a brawl and subsequent shooting that happened in Larnaca. Along with the Cypriot national, four foreign nationals have been detained to stand immediate trial.

After the CID Officer?s arrest, the Cypriot national was transferred to Central Jail on remand.

The police offer has been suspended; his cellphone has been seized and is being examined for further evidence.