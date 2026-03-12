CAR CRASH LEAVES ONE DEAD AND A SECOND IN CRITICAL DANGER

Cyprus Police has confirmed the death of a woman and three others critically injured after an early morning car crash in Sotira, Limassol.

The crash happened at approximately 1:30 AM on Sotira?s Ayia Thekla, with the vehicle being driven by a man, aged 19. There was another man, aged 20, on the passenger?s seat and two women, both aged 19, in the back.

Preliminary investigations show that the car veered off the road and collided straight into the tank wall made of concrete.

The driver, passenger and one of the women in the back seat were admitted to Famagusta hospital and later to the General Hospital in Larnaca.

The other 19-year-old woman, however, was declared dead immediately. She was a Sotira resident.

Further investigation is currently underway.