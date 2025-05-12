ELECTRA FIELD DRILLING POSTPONED

The drilling of the Electra field in Cyprus’ EEZ’s Block 5 has been postponed by a week on account of geological pressures on the drill rig.

According to George Papanastasiou, the Energy Minister of Cyprus said that the drilling, which was carried out by ExxonMobil-Qatar Energy, was delayed due to the pressures, which needed additional reinforcement to balance out.

Papanastasiou explained that the delayed time will be used to add extra well casing so that the drill can handle the pressures.

Until this point, the drilling operation has reached 6,800 meters of depth from the ocean’s surface thus far – out of the planned 7,500 meters depth.

Right now, the drill moves at the speed of 20 mph and covers over 200 meters every day.