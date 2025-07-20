NATIONAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED TO RAISE HYPERTENSION AWARENESS

Cypriot authorities have launched a national campaign on the occasion of World Hypertension Day to help people gain better awareness of the disease.

The Cyprus Society of Internal Medicine & the Cyprus Society of Cardiology, in collaboration with pharma company Medochemie and backed by the Cyprus Medical Association launched the initiative to show people how deadly a situation of untreated hypertension can be.

Often called a “silent killer” due to often being both asymptomatic and deadly, the disease affects almost thirty percent of all adults in Cyprus – with over 70% of this number comprising people over the age of sixty.

Yet, many people are not remotely aware of the risk it poses.

The goal of the campaign is to spread better awareness via regular check-ups, education, and changes in lifestyle. After all, simply checking one’s BP regularly can avoid the many deadly complications that can arise from hypertension.