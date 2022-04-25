BROTHERS ARRESTED AT CHECKPOINT FOR SHOWING FAKE IDENTITY CARDS

Two brothers have been arrested for trying to cross the government-controlled sections of Cyprus with forged identity documents.

The brothers, aged 52 and 44, were arrested in North Cyprus for this reason. According to the Cyprus News Agency, they came from Turkey posing as tourists trying to cross over.

Initially arriving at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint, they were using fake Belgian identity cards bought in Turkey.

The brothers have been remanded for 3 days for possessing and circulating forged documents.